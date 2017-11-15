5.1-magnitude earthquake shakes Azerbaijan

A 5.1-magnitude quake has jolted central Azerbaijan some 92 kilometers (57 miles) east of the city of Barda at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles), The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported. The epicenter of the quake, which struck at about 23:48 local time [2:48 a.m. GMT] lies some 212 kilometers (131 miles) from the country’s capital, Baku, which has a population estimated at 2 million people. There have been no reports of damages or casualties. Some 10 million people might have felt the tremors, according to EMSC estimates.