Radio Free Europe receives notification of possible registration as foreign agent in Russia

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) has received notification from Russia’s Justice Ministry about the possibility of its recognition as a foreign agent in the country, RFE/RL Russian service head, Andrey Shary, confirmed. The notification indicates that the broadcaster has the attributes of a foreign agent and restrictions may be applied to it, Shary told Tass. “We’ve got one such letter in October and the other one today,” he said. The radio station is currently continuing to work in its normal mode, Shary stressed, adding that it wasn’t clear how its operations will be affected by its being recognized as a foreign agent. The mirror measures against Radio Free Europe may be taken by Moscow in response to RT America being ordered to register as a foreign agent in the US.