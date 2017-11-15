Lebanese PM Hariri to arrive in Paris ‘in coming days’ – French presidency

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri will arrive in Paris "in the coming days," a spokeswoman for the French presidency said. Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron talked to both Hariri and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, inviting the Lebanese FM to come to France, the Elysees Palace added. Lebanon has been blaming Riyadh of keeping the head of its government hostage after unexpectedly announced his resignation during a visit to Saudi Arabia on November 4. He has remained in the Gulf kingdom since then.