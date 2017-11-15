Poland PM Szydlo says EU Parliament actions ‘scandalous’

Poland’s government has hit back after the European Parliament launched action over concerns that the right-wing government in Warsaw has compromised the independence of the judiciary and risks breaching fundamental European values, AP said. Prime Minister Beata Szydlo described the parliament’s decision and a debate which preceded the vote as “scandalous.” The Foreign Ministry called the resolution a “political instrument of pressure on Poland.” Warsaw described the document as “one-sided” and based on political considerations and not on legal analysis.