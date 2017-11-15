Russia’s Ekaterinburg presents bid for World Expo 2025 at Paris ceremony

“Changing the World: Innovations and Better Life for Future Generations” – such was the theme of the Russian city of Ekaterinburg’s bid for the World Expo 2025, presented on Wednesday in Paris. The ceremony was held at the 162nd General Assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE). Ekaterinburg, which is located at the crossroads of major transportation ways connecting Asia and Europe, intends to build the city of the future on the territory of 555 hectares. The city’s bid answers such questions as why innovations are needed and how can they influence the lives of future generations. Other candidates for Expo 2025 are Paris, Osaka and Baku.