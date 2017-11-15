Activists is S. Italy demand action as water runs red near steelworks

Italians living near one of the biggest steelworks in Europe have demanded that the government acts to protect their health, after a photo showed water near the plant running red. The picture was apparently taken near the Ilva steelworks in Taranto, in southern Italy. The Solo A Taranto (“Only in Taranto”) Facebook page said it was taken near Taranto port, where ships load and unload raw materials for use at Ilva, according to local reports. Iron oxide dust combined with heavy rainfall is believed to have caused the red waters.