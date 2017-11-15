Lebanon president considers ex-PM Hariri ‘detained in Saudi Arabia’
President Michel Aoun said Wednesday that nothing justified Saad al-Hariri’s absence from Lebanon and therefore he should be considered detained in Saudi Arabia. Hariri resigned as Lebanon’s prime minister on November 4 in a video broadcast from Saudi Arabia. Aoun said on Twitter that Hariri’s detention represents a breach of human rights and Lebanon cannot wait a long time for his return as the state must continue to operate, Reuters reports.