China to send envoy to N. Korea, 1st official since late 2016

Beijing will send a special envoy to North Korea this week, state media said Wednesday. Friday’s trip by President Xi Jinping’s envoy, Song Tao, is seen as a diplomatic push by China to resolve the recent nuclear standoff, AFP reports. However, Xinhua news agency said he will only discuss last month’s Chinese Communist Party congress. US President Donald Trump during his five-nation tour of Asia urged Xi to act fast to rein in North Korea, warning that “time is quickly running out.” Song will be the first Chinese official to make a trip to North Korea since October 2016, when Deputy Foreign Minister Liu Zhenmin visited.