Explosions reported in Zimbabwean capital, soldiers take over national broadcaster

Armed soldiers have been deployed to the streets of the Zimbabwean capital Harare, according to witness reports cited by Reuters and AP. Explosions have been heard in the city, with their cause unclear so far. The military have reportedly taken over the state broadcaster ZBC, manhandling some of the staff. This comes amid growing speculations of a possible military coup in Zimbabwe after army commander General Constantino Chiwenga issued a rare challenge to 93-year-old president Robert Mugabe. Earlier, Mugabe fired vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa, accusing him of plotting to take power. Mnangagwa, who had the support of the country's military, then left the country. General Chiwenga reacted by accusing Mugabe of political purges, and was accused of "treasonable conduct" in turn.