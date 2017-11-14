Renowned Russian conductor Gergiev leads ‘Concert for Unity’ in Washington

An orchestra led by renowned Russian conductor Valery Gergiev has played a concert at the Washington National Cathedral on Monday. The event, entitled Concert for Unity, was aimed at building a cultural bridge between Russian and American music lovers. It was joined by Washington National Cathedral choir and top Russian pianist, Denis Matsuev, and saw world-famous pieces by both Russian and American composers performed. Matsuev told RT that “classical music is a big therapy today,” while the Concert for Unity chair, Susan Carmel Lehrman, stressed that “in difficult times, it’s the cultural dialogue that helps create a common ground.”



