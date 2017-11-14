UN criticizes ‘inhuman’ EU policy on migrants in Libya

The EU’s policy of helping the Libyan authorities intercept migrants in the Mediterranean Sea and return them to “horrific” prisons in Libya is “inhuman,” the UN said Tuesday. “The suffering of migrants detained in Libya is an outrage to the conscience of humanity,” AFP quoted the UN human rights chief Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein as saying. Zeid also warned that “the detention system for migrants in Libya is broken beyond repair.” Ministers from 13 European and African countries on Monday pledged steps aimed at easing the migrant crisis around the Mediterranean. They vowed especially to help improve conditions for migrants held in Libya.