Pro-Iranian forces in Syria on legal grounds – Lavrov

Pro-Iranian forces are present in Syria on legal grounds, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday. He added that there have been no discussions on the withdrawal of the pro-Iranian forces from Syria at the recent talks with the US, TASS reported. “If we talk about the pro-Iranian forces, then some will be tempted to call the entire Syrian Army pro-Iranian,” the diplomat said. “And then what? Will it have to surrender? This is what they call wishful thinking.”