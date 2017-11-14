2 suicide bombers kill at least 6 in attack in Aden, Yemen – report

Two suicide bombers detonated a car packed with explosives in the southern Yemen city of Aden on Tuesday, killing at least six people, Reuters reported, citing witnesses. Dozens of people, including civilians, were injured in the attack, according to the report. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack, which took place outside a camp used by a local security force organized by the Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen’s Houthi rebels. Witnesses said a huge explosion shook the al-Mansoura district in northern Aden, destroying at least one building and shattering windows in others.