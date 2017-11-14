Trump leaves Philippines, Tillerson to attend summit of East Asia leaders

US President Donald Trump left the Philippines on Tuesday without attending the annual East Asia Summit, due to delays in the schedule of meetings. Trump said on Air Force One that he delivered his prepared remarks during a lunch with the leaders instead, Reuters reports. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is expected to attend the summit on Tuesday in Trump’s place, according to a senior White House official, who added that the event was running too late. The meetings in Manila were approximately 90 minutes behind schedule.