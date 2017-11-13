European, African ministers vow to ease migrant crisis around Mediterranean

Ministers from 13 European and African countries on Monday pledged steps to ease the migrant crisis around the Mediterranean, vowing to improve conditions for migrants held in Libya. Interior ministers and representatives from countries impacted by the ongoing wave of migration up through Africa towards Europe voiced deep concern over the “ongoing human tragedy” along the Central Mediterranean route, AFP reported. Ministers discussed, in particular, “strengthening the prevention of migrant smuggling, combating human trafficking and supporting the voluntary return of migrants to their countries of origin.”