Tehran remains within key limits of nuclear deal – IAEA

Iran has remained within the essential limits on its nuclear activities imposed by its 2015 deal with six world powers, the UN atomic watchdog said in a report on Monday. Iran’s stock of low-enriched uranium as of November 5 was 96.7kg, well below a 202.8kg limit, and the level of enrichment did not exceed a 3.67 percent cap, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency report sent to IAEA member states, Reuters said. Iran’s stock of heavy water, a moderator used in a type of reactor that can produce plutonium, a potential nuclear bomb fuel, stood at 114.4 metric tons. It was below a 130-ton limit agreed by the parties to the deal.