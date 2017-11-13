Saudi Arabia’s Aramco re-opens Bahrain pipeline after ‘vandalism’

Saudi oil giant Aramco said on Monday it had resumed operations at its Bahrain pipeline, days after it was shut down over a fire described by Manama as a “terrorist” act. “Operations in the pipeline between the Dhahran pumping station and the Bapco refinery, in the Kingdom of Bahrain, have resumed,” Saudi SPA news agency said. Bahrain blamed a “terrorist” act for Saturday’s fire near the capital, Manama, and Foreign Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed al-Khalifa accused Iran of responsibility, AFP said. The Iranian Foreign Ministry rejected the accusation.