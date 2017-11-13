Denmark to simplify complex tax system to boost investment

Denmark’s government has reached agreement with other parties to simplify one of the world’s most complex tax systems, including phasing out a 100-year-old tax on nuts, Reuters said. The right-leaning government wants to cut taxes and trim bureaucracy to encourage Danes to work more and spend some of their large savings to support businesses. Danes hand over close to half of their salaries to the state each month, and must also navigate complex systems of duties, tolls and excise taxes.