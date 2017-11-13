German govt orders probe over expenses at Paris embassy

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel has ordered a “special inspection” into past irregularities in the billing of expenses at its embassy in Paris, Reuters reports. The ministry said it was not aware of similar problems at any other embassies. Walter Lindner, a senior ministry official, revealed the probe in a letter to Greens lawmaker Franziska Brantner on Friday. The inspection could trigger new recommendations for billing practices at all foreign offices, according to the correspondence. French daily Le Monde earlier reported that an undeclared cash fund had been set up to pay staff for special events at the embassy for third parties.