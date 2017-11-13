Poland condemns racism, cites patriotic feeling in Warsaw weekend march

Poland’s Foreign Ministry said Monday that it strongly condemns racist, anti-Semitic and xenophobic ideas. However, it insisted that a large weekend march by nationalists in Warsaw was largely an expression of patriotic feeling. The ministry described the march Saturday on the Independence Day holiday as “a great celebration of Poles, differing in their views, but united around the common values of freedom and loyalty to an independent homeland,” AP said. The event was organized by groups that trace their roots to radical nationalist pre-World War II groups. About 60,000 people took part, including families. There were also young men carrying banners with messages including “White Europe of brotherly nations.”