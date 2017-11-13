Israel ready to act with free hand in Syria – Netanyahu

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday he has told the US and Russia that Israel will continue to take action across the Syrian frontier according to its security needs. “We are controlling our borders, we are protecting our country and we will continue to do so,” Reuters quoted Netanyahu as saying in public remarks to members of his Likud party in parliament. “I have also informed our friends, firstly in Washington and also our friends in Moscow, that Israel will act in Syria, including in southern Syria, according to our understanding and according to our security needs.”