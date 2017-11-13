New sanctions could be imposed on Iran over ballistic program – France

France’s Foreign Ministry suggested on Monday that new sanctions could be imposed on Iran if needed over its ballistic missile program. Tehran rejected on Sunday a call by French President Emmanuel Macron for talks on Tehran’s ballistic missiles, saying they were defensive and unrelated to a nuclear agreement with world powers, Reuters reported. “The EU has already placed sanctions on Iranian entities involved in the ballistic program,” spokeswoman Agnes Romatet-Espagne said. The US accused Iran on Tuesday of supplying Yemen’s Houthi rebels with a missile that was fired into Saudi Arabia in July.