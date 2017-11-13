European parliament chief says Britain should pay at least $70bn

The European Parliament’s president believes Britain leaving the EU should pay at least €60 billion (US$70 billion), to meet its financial commitments, AP said. “In my opinion, it should be at least €60 billion,” Antonio Tajani told Germany’s Funke newspaper group. He said if the EU accepted less, European citizens would have to make up the difference. “But why should the Germans, Italians, Spanish or Dutch pay the Britons’ bill?” Tajani said. The divorce bill is the biggest stumbling block in negotiations on the UK’s withdrawal from the bloc, due in March 2019.