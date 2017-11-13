Saudi-led coalition ‘to reopen’ Yemen airports, seaports

Riyadh said Monday that the Saudi-led coalition fighting Shiite rebels, Houthis, in Yemen will begin reopening airports and seaports. The decision came days after Saudi Arabia closed them over a rebel ballistic missile attack on Riyadh. “The first step in this process will be taken within 24 hours and involves reopening all the ports” in areas controlled by Yemen’s internationally-recognized government, which the coalition backs, the Saudi mission at the UN said. Those ports are in Aden, Mocha and Mukalla, AP said. The mission said it had asked the UN to send a team of experts to ports in Houthi-held or disputed territories to discuss ways to make sure weapons can’t be smuggled in.