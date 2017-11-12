Up to 400 victims found in new mass graves in Iraq – governor

Iraqi security forces have uncovered at least 400 bodies buried in mass graves at a former military base near Hawija, recently liberated from Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) militants, a governor of Kirkuk province said. “Not less than 400 people were executed,” Rakan Saed said, adding that some of the victims wore prison uniforms, while others were in civilian clothes, according to AFP. Hawija was the last IS-controlled town in northern Iraq to be retaken in early October. The extremist group is still in control of a number of villages.