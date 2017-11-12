Ankara denies ‘ludicrous’ allegations of plotting to seize cleric Gulen from US

Turkey’s Embassy in the US has dismissed recent media reports of Ankara allegedly conspiring with former US National Security Adviser Michael Flynn to “seize” the elusive cleric Fethullah Gulen from the US. The Wall Street Journal reported that an investigation into Turkey offering up to $15 million to Flynn and his son for “delivering” the cleric to Ankara was underway. The embassy stressed that Turkey would never resort to “means external to the rule of law,” urging Washington once again to extradite the cleric, accused by Ankara of being the mastermind behind the botched July 2016 coup.