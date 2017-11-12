War on ISIS cost Iraq over $100 billion – PM

The Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) occupation of Iraqi territories and the fight against the militants has cost Baghdad more than $100 billion, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said on Saturday, according to AFP. “The damage caused by the IS occupation of Iraqi cities already amounts to more than $100 billion,” al-Abadi said during a visit to Karbala, adding that these losses are with regard to the economy and infrastructure. The statement comes as Iraqi forces have reportedly begun an operation to liberate the town of Rawa, the last remaining militant stronghold in the country, Reuters reported on Saturday.