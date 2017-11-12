Sino-Russian trade will hit $100 billion in near future – Putin

Trade revenue between Russia and China is likely to reach $100 billion in the coming years if the current pace is maintained, President Vladimir Putin said during a press conference at the APEC summit in Vietnam on Saturday. “We’ll certainly reach the aim we wanted,” the Russian leader added, noting that trade between Moscow and Beijing is worth more than $60 billion now, even following a decline. “We have many projects in the sphere of energy, including nuclear and hydrocarbon,” Putin said, adding that there are also “prospects” in joint space exploration.