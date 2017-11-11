Lebanese president says situation surrounding al-Hariri ‘mysterious,’ asks Riyadh to clarify

President of Lebanon Michel Aoun has called on Saudi Arabia to clarify why Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri remains in the kingdom and does not return to Beirut. The president described the situation surrounding the minister being in Saudi Arabia “dubious and mysterious,” and said that anything al-Hariri has said or may say “does not reflect reality.” Al-Hariri announced his resignation in a broadcast from Saudi Arabia. “Lebanon does not accept its prime minister being in a situation at odds with international treaties and the standard rules in relations between states,” a Saturday statement from Aoun’s office said, as quoted by Reuters.