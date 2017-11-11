‘Several’ killed after US airstrike on Al-Shabaab militants in Somalia

The US military said “several” militants were killed in a drone strike against Al-Shabaab extremists. A statement by US Africa Command said the strike, which took place Friday night in the Lower Shabelle region, was carried out in coordination with Somalia’s government, AP reports. Earlier this year, US President Donald Trump approved expanded military operations against Al-Shabaab, with Washington seeking to step up efforts against the militants. The terrorist group aims to topple the government in Mogadishu and has carried out numerous deadly attacks in the country’s capital. Al-Shabaab is thought to be behind Somalia’s worst-ever attack – the deadly truck bombing in Mogadishu that killed over 350 people and injured hundreds more last month.