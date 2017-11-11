Car drives into pedestrians at Berlin bus stop, driver flees – police

A man drove a rented car into a crowd waiting at a bus stop in Berlin, injuring no one and fleeing the scene, according to a tweet from police. Pedestrians managed to jump out of the way when the vehicle drove onto the sidewalk late Friday. The car had been rented by a Moroccan man, local media reports, citing a police spokesperson. However, police could not confirm whether he was the driver. A preliminary investigation indicates that the car steered onto the sidewalk as it tried to avoid a turning car, police said.