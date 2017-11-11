Trump ‘begged for nuclear war’ during his ‘warmongering’ visit to Asia – Pyongyang

US President Donald Trump “begged for a nuclear war on the Korean peninsula” during his first trip to Asia, North Korea’s KCNA state news agency quoted the country’s foreign ministry spokesman as saying. He added that Trump showed his “true nature as destroyer of the world peace and stability” on his “warmongering” visit. Following his “lunatic remarks” made in September, Trump “made his conceived attempt yet again to alienate our people from the government and keep up rivalry between the DPRK and the international society,” the spokesman continued. That, according to Pyongyang, only encourages North Korea to “speed up” completing its nuclear armed forces.