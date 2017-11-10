Washington warns MidEast against using Lebanon as proxy for conflict
The US secretary of state on Friday warned other countries and groups against using Lebanon as vehicle for a larger proxy fight in the Middle East. Rex Tillerson also said the United States strongly backed Lebanon’s independence, Reuters reported. “There is no legitimate place or role in Lebanon for any foreign forces, militias or armed elements other than the legitimate security forces of the Lebanese state,” Tillerson said in a statement released by the US State Department.