Cyprus could send more light arms to Iraqi Kurds – FM

Cyprus could send more light arms and ammunition it no longer needs to Iraqi Kurds, the foreign minister of the island nation said Friday. The weapons could assist Kurds in their fight against Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL), Ioannis Kasoulides said. Cyprus has already dispatched two shipments of Serb-made Zastava assault rifles and ammunition to Kurdish fighters, delivered by US authorities, AP reported. Kasoulides said any further assistance would be sent in consultation with Cyprus’ partners in the anti-IS coalition. He added that Cyprus fully supports Iraq’s territorial integrity.