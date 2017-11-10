EU negotiator: No major decisions after latest Brexit talks

The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator said Friday that no major decisions were taken during the latest round of talks. Michel Barnier also warned that progress is needed in the next two weeks if the discussions are to move on to key issues such as trade, AP said. The two days of negotiations were about “deepening” discussions on complex divorce issues, such as how much Britain should pay the EU before leaving and how the border in Ireland should work, according to Barnier. He said that the issue of citizens’ rights was making “some progress,” but added that difficulties remain.