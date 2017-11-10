Putin, Erdogan to meet in Sochi on November 13 – Kremlin

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will conduct a working visit the Russian Black Sea resort city of Sochi on November 13 at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin press service said on Friday. The two leaders plan to exchange views on regional and international issues, including joint anti-terrorism operations and the situation in Syria, TASS reported. The agenda for the meeting will include prospects for enhancing trade and economic ties, as well as energy cooperation, according to the statement.