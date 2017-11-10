Germany sees ‘no evidence’ Saudi Arabia detaining Lebanon’s Hariri

Germany has no evidence that the former Lebanese prime minister, Saad al-Hariri, is being held against his will by Saudi Arabia, a Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said on Friday. “We have no evidence that Hariri is being detained in Riyadh and we assume that he chooses where he goes,” the spokeswoman said. The politician resigned last week. A government spokesman said Germany shared Saudi Arabia’s concerns about “Iran’s interference in Yemen and its support for Syrian President Bashar Assad and the Lebanese group Hezbollah,” Reuters reported.