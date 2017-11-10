UNICEF warns Yemen will run out of fuel, vaccines within month

Yemen’s stocks of fuel will last until the end of November and stocks of vaccines will run out in one month if a Saudi-led military coalition does not allow aid into Hodeidah port and Sanaa airport, Reuters said, citing UNICEF’s representative in the country. Meritxell Relano, speaking in Geneva on Friday, said fuel prices had risen 60 percent because of the shortage. There were also urgent concerns about a diphtheria outbreak, as well as food shortages because of the port closure, Relano said.