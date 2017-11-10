10 people killed as Egypt’s ISIS affiliate ambushes Sinai convoy

Militants from an Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) affiliate ambushed a convoy of cement trucks late Thursday from an army factory in the central Sinai Peninsula. Eight civilian employees and two soldiers were killed, AP reported, citing security officials. The militants, from the group formerly known as Ansar Beit al-Maqdis, stole the men’s weapons and burnt seven trucks in the nighttime attack near the town of Nakhl, the officials added. IS did not immediately claim responsibility for the attack.