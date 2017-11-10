S. Korea, China to hold summit on Saturday – Seoul

South Korean President Moon Jae-in will hold a summit with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Saturday, South Korea’s presidential office said on Friday. The two leaders are attending the APEC summit of Asia-Pacific leaders in the central Vietnamese city of Danang. Seoul and Beijing last week agreed to move beyond a year-long stand-off over the deployment of a US anti-missile system in South Korea. The dispute has been devastating to South Korean businesses that rely on Chinese consumers, Reuters said.