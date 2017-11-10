French FM says Lebanon ex-PM Hariri has ‘freedom of movement’ in Saudi Arabia

France’s foreign minister says he believes that former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri is not under house arrest in Saudi Arabia and does not have any particular constraints on his movements. “We think he has freedom of movement and it’s important he makes his own choices,” Jean-Yves Le Drian told Europe 1 radio on Friday. France’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia met Hariri on Thursday before President Emmanuel Macron’s unscheduled visit to Riyadh to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, diplomats said. It was unclear whether Macron had any contact with Hariri during his stopover in the Saudi capital, Reuters said.