Suicide car bomb kills policeman in S. Afghanistan - officials

A suicide car bombing in the southern Afghanistan’s Helmand province on Friday targeted a police compound, killing one policeman and injuring two, Afghan officials said. A border police compound in Lashkar Gah, the provincial capital, was attacked, said Omar Zwak, spokesman for the provincial governor. There was only one bomber involved, according to Abdul Ghafar Safi, the Helmand chief of police. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. Helmand is the heartland of the Taliban. In western Farah province, spokesman Mohammad Naser Mehri said an Afghan airstrike hit a Taliban gathering, killing eight insurgents and wounding 11, as well as four civilians, AP said. The strike took place in the district of Khaki Safed on Thursday.