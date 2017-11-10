Puerto Rico hit by new massive power outage after repairs

A major transmission line from Cambalache to Manati in Puerto Rico failed Thursday, plunging the capital San Juan and at least six other cities into darkness again. Only 18 percent of the island had power following the incident. Power was restored to around 43 percent of the island after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico in September. The line was originally repaired on October 26 by Whitefish Energy, a small Montana-based company awarded a $300 million contract to help restore power to the island. Puerto Rico canceled the controversial contract on October 29 after it emerged the company only had two full-time employees.