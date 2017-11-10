Carrier plant Trump vowed to protect schedules 200 layoffs

The Carrier air conditioning company in Indianapolis is preparing to layoff 200 workers at their Indiana plant President Donald Trump vowed to protect while campaigning. Carrier released a statement Thursday, referencing their pledge to the president last year. “More than 1,100 jobs remain at the Indianapolis facility in keeping with our 2016 commitment,” the company said. But Robert James, President of the United Steelworkers Union, said employees “just don't have any faith in this plant staying in Indianapolis.” The date of layoffs was initially planned for December, but was subsequently delayed until January 11. Carrier also said there are now fewer workers leaving than originally planned due to attrition. Carrier laid off 300 workers earlier this year at the same Indianapolis factory. (The Hill)