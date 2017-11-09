Spanish court sets €150,000 bail for Catalan parliamentary speaker

Spain’s Supreme Court has ordered that Catalan parliamentary speaker, Carme Forcadell, be released on bail of €150,000 ($174,615) pending an investigation into her role in Catalonia’s referendum, Reuters report citing a court source. Four other lawmakers would also be released once they pay €25,000 bail. The Spanish state prosecutor earlier called for rebellion and sedition charges to be brought against Catalan leaders over their push for independence from Spain, requesting jail terms for Forcadell and other legislators who testified in court Thursday.