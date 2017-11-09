Saudi Arabia urges its nationals to leave Lebanon

Saudi Arabia asked its nationals in a travel warning on Thursday to leave Lebanon immediately, Al Arabiya reported. The warning also called for Saudi nationals not to travel to Lebanon. A source in the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the Saudi nationals visiting or residing in Lebanon are asked to leave the country as soon as possible, according to the Saudi news agency. The announcement follows a similar warning issued by Bahrain on November 5 urging its nationals residing in Lebanon to leave immediately. Bahrain’s call came a day after Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri announced his resignation.