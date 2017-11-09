German railway operator to use hydrogen-powered trains from 2021

Commuters in northern Germany will be able to travel on the world’s first hydrogen-powered trains from December 2021, AP reported. French engineering giant Alstom said it had signed an agreement to deliver 14 fuel-cell trains to LNVG, a railway company in Germany’s Lower Saxony state. The trains will begin operating on routes between Cuxhaven, Bremerhaven, Bremervoerde and Buxtehude. The Coradia iLint trains will have a range of up to 1,000km and a maximum speed of 140kph.