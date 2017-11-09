Saudi probe suggests at least $100 bn has been misused in corruption & embezzlement
NATO to increase troop contributions for Afghanistan, still short of goal

After months of lobbying NATO allies to increase their troop contributions and support to the war in Afghanistan, the alliance came up short Thursday, AP said. NATO met a bit more than 90 percent of the military requirements mapped out by commanders, NATO officials said. “Coming out of today, it won’t be at 100 percent,” said US Army Gen. Curtis Scaparrotti, NATO’s top military officer. The gap, according to Gen. John Nicholson, top US commander for Afghanistan, has contributed to the lowest level of capabilities and the “highest level of risk we faced” in the 16-year war.

