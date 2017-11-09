US continues to hinder humanitarian aid deliveries to Syria – Russian military

The US continues to impede humanitarian aid deliveries to embattled areas of Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday. The Russian side raised the issue of the US activities aimed at preventing delivery of humanitarian aid through the 55km zone, Sputnik reported. “The parties also discussed issues of delivering humanitarian aid to al-Rukban camp and providing security to humanitarian convoys of international humanitarian organizations,” the ministry’s Center for Syrian Reconciliation added. The center participated in a video conference arranged by the UN office in Geneva, and the session included representatives of the UN office in Damascus.