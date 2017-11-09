Police detain over 100 in anti-ISIS raids in Turkish capital

Turkish police detained 101 suspected Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) operatives in an anti-terrorist operation in the capital, Ankara, AFP reports. A total of 1,500 police officers took part in the raids across the city, and arrest warrants were issued for 245 suspects, Anadolu news agency said Thursday. The raids reportedly took place at 250 addresses where documents and digital material were found. Last month, dozens of IS suspects were detained across the country.